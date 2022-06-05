BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $26.38 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $618.35 million, a PE ratio of 879.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

