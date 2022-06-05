Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Bloom Energy worth $53,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BE stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.