Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to report $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 million and the highest is $6.29 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.73 million to $54.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $326.92 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $558.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT opened at $19.98 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $527.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

