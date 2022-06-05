Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target at $51.67

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $30.37 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

