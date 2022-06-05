Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $31.60

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
