Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $31.60

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.