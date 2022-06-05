BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.23 and last traded at $73.63. Approximately 1,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

