BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.23 and last traded at $73.63. Approximately 1,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.