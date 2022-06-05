Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$46.00 and last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 52971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.50.

CPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 78.57.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69. Insiders sold 20,429 shares of company stock worth $863,753 over the last ninety days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

