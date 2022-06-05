Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 1,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,139,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 682.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

