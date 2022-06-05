Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.