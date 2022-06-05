Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE:CG opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.90. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.46 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -10.45%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.