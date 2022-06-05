Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.46 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.90.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -10.45%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

