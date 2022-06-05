Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Insmed worth $23,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Insmed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Insmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Insmed stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

