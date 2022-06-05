Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Altice USA worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

NYSE ATUS opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

