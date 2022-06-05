Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of EnPro Industries worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NPO stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

