Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Covetrus worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,994,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 326,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 317,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.