Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.34 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Viasat worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Viasat stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

