Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Invitae worth $23,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. Invitae’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

