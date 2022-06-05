Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.98 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Extreme Networks worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.04 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

