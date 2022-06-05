Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Assured Guaranty worth $23,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

