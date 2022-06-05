Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,503 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Innospec worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Innospec by 15.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Innospec by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Innospec by 225.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $104.36 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

