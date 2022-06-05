Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,341 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of NuVasive worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

