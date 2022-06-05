Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,978 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Brinker International worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

