Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,201 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
SANM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
