Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 61,708 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Allegheny Technologies worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of ATI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

