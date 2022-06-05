Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of J&J Snack Foods worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 37.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 147.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $128.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.57. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $181.35.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

