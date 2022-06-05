Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Global Net Lease worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.