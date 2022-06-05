Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.
NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Chewy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
