Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHUY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $419.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

