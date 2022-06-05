Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

