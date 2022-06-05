Citigroup Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $15.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

