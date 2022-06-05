Citigroup Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $23.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

NYSE PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

