Citigroup Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

NYSE PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.