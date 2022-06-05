Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 5.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 25,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,617,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,017 shares of company stock valued at $45,674,265. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cloudflare by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

