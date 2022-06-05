Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $54,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $603.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

