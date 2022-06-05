Comparing SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Energy Focus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SQL Technologies and Energy Focus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A Energy Focus -97.59% -183.63% -67.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SQL Technologies and Energy Focus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Focus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Energy Focus has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SQL Technologies has a beta of -3297.68, meaning that its stock price is 329,868% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Focus has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQL Technologies and Energy Focus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQL Technologies $40,000.00 7,247.31 -$5.73 million N/A N/A Energy Focus $9.86 million 1.08 -$7.89 million ($1.75) -0.94

SQL Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Focus.

Summary

SQL Technologies beats Energy Focus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; LED replacement fixtures for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights; and nUVo tower and nUVo traveler portable UVCD air disinfectors. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

