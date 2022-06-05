Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

