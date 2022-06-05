Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 406,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 547,634 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 126,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 566,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

