Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.47. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
