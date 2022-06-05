Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Crane worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

