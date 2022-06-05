CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $41.47 on Friday. CRH has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CRH by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

