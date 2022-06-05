Critical Analysis: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) vs. Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.86 $27.78 million $1.24 9.80

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55%

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

