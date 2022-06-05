CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.65% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.