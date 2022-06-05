Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daily Journal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $277.50 on Thursday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $242.00 and a 1 year high of $415.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.62.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 127.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Daily Journal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

