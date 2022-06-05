Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.