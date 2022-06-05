Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

