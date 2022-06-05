Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPSGY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.