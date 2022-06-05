Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($64.30) to €63.20 ($67.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.