DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.98. 1,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 408,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

