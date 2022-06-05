Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $38.20

Distribution Solutions Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $39.99. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $743.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

