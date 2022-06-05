Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $162,800.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP William Albert Folmar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 816 shares in the company, valued at $13,284.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DGICA opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

