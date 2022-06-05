Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. Duluth has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Duluth by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Duluth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.